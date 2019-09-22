Tuners presented a 280-horsepower Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
Atelier B&B AutomobilTechnik modified German “beetle”.
Despite the fact that the Volkswagen Beetle is no longer produced, it remains an iconic model, so no wonder tuners continue to offer him various modifications. So, experts of Studio B&B AutomobilTechnik has decided to modify the Beetle convertible equipped with a 2.0-liter TSI unit. In the standard version, the petrol engine produces 220 HP and torque of 350 Nm, but with the addition of turbochargers, improved intake, tuning software and a few other changes, power increased to 380 HP and 525 Nm of torque.
With additional units, “beetle” began to accelerate to hundreds of 1.5 seconds faster in 5.2 seconds. Accelerating from 0 to 200 km/h the car accelerates for 8 seconds faster — for 17.8 s, the speed also increased from 231 km/h to 250 km/h.
As for the financial part, in Germany a package of improvements Stage 4 will oroboides 9 950 EUR (10 992 USD. USA). Additional 998 Euro (1 $ 103. USA) will have to pay for a sports exhaust Kat, which can be obtained with the amplifier of the sound value of 1 498 euros (1 655 USD. USA) and 2 950 EUR (3 259 USD. USA) for racing exhaust system.
Packages Stage 3 and 2 are 3 950 EUR (4 364 USD) 1 498 euros (1655 USD), respectively, and increases power to 326 HP and torque of 460 Nm, and 300 HP and 430 Nm. All versions are offered with the removed speed limiter and automatic transmission, equipped with electronic adaptation.
Also tuned Beetle Cabrio got a set of springs B&B which costs 298 Euro ($329) and lowers the body by 30 mm. in addition, clients are offered a modified suspension for the price of 1 798 EUR (1 986 dollars). High-performance brake system is also available for 795 Euro 3 (4 192 USD. USA). Finally, 20-inch wheels, shod in tires 235/30-20 will cost 3 Euro 298 (3 643 USD. USA), whereas 18 – and 19-inch wheels are from 1 950 EUR (2 154 USD. USA).