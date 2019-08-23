Tuners presented a 415-horsepower Colorado ZR2
Atelier Lingenfelter modified American SUV.
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 comes standard with the 3.6-liter V6 power of 308 HP and a torque of 373 Nm. However, experts tuning Studio Lingenfelter Performance Engineering seemed not enough and they decided to upgrade the model.
The tuner has introduced a package of improvements for the ZR2, whereby the 3.6-liter unit with an Edelbrock supercharger gives better performance. The compressor nominal power of the motor is increased to not less than 35% or about 108 HP (80 kW). As a result, the V6 unit will produce about 416 HP (310 kW). The specialists of the shop have also reported that a package of improvements meets emissions in all 50 States of the country.
“When we did the set we wanted to improve the truck so that he didn’t just produce more performance, but also had the useful power that the SUV can perform functions such as towing and overcome the lack of roads, and it would be possible to install additional equipment, including tyres of a larger size,” said Lingenfelter, chief operating officer and Vice President mark Rapson told our source.
At the moment, no other technical details are not known, but it is expected that the company will present photos with the actual data about the Assembly and performance in the near future. The package of improvements will be available for certain models of General Motors with 3.6 V6, including the Chevrolet Camaro V6 and the GMC Canyon.