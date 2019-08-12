Tuners presented a 480-horsepower Audi SQ2
Company Audi plans to release RS SQ2, however, the German engineers decided to please fans of the brand.
German tuning Studio MTM has modified the crossover Audi SQ2, installing the new software and upgrade equipment. The result is a 2.0-litre turbo produces 480 HP of power. The package price is € 999 14 (16 802 dollars).
Besides, experts of Studio have introduced several packages at a lower price that also improve the technical specifications of the crossover. So, depending on the type of package the engine power will amount to 433 HP (9 521 dollars), 381 HP (5 040 dollars) и360 HP (1 669 dollars).
Also tuners offer carbon-ceramic brakes for 6 999 euros (7840 of United States dollars), upgraded suspension for 2 790 EUR (2 491 dollars) and different sets of wheel disks in diameter of 18, 19 and 20 inch, different design, at a price of 1199 € to 2 286 (1343 — 2 561 dollars).
The exterior and interior of the Audi SQ2 will feature the logos of the tuner, made in glossy and matte black, new interior, executed in two colours. In General, tuning the crossover looks stylish and dynamic.