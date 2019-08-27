Tuners presented a Chevrolet Crew Cab Ponderosa
Tuner Studio Rtech Fabrications equipped with a Chevrolet Crew Cab 1966 huge turbo diesel engine, outstanding 550 HP
The modified car was named Ponderosa.
The car is built on the chassis of the C30 1972, and powerplant gave him turbodiesel 5.9-liter Cummins unit that is borrowed from a Dodge Ram 1996.
The engine was modified by installing new Mahle pistons, upgraded camshaft, upgraded injection systems and installing efficient turbines. Total power 550 HP and 1763 Nm of torque.
Together with the engine will work a five-speed manual transmission working together with transfer box. In addition, Ponderosa has awarded the reinforced cardan shafts, axle shafts and the wheel.
The suspension has been completed by mounting the leaf spring Skyjacker, and Bilstein. The car sports a large fuel tank with a volume of 227 liters. New wheels were fitted tires Nitto Trail Grapplers size of 37 inches.
The interior has undergone a similarly thorough revision. For seats used fabric identical to the original 1966. Note that the car has a good radio RetroSound Hermosa, which stands out from the retro-style vehicle.
Testmodule variation of the Chevrolet Crew Cab Ponderosa offered to buy for 150 thousand dollars.