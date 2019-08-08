Tuners presented a modified coupe BMW M850i
Atelier Manhart has developed a package of improvements for the Bavarian model.
Last year Atelier Manhart about the new project and have only been provided with all the information and images on the package of improvements for the “charged” BMW 8 Series Coupe. The project was based on the model M850i M Performance. The package of improvements for the car included a new 21-inch wheels, made in matte black color with six double spokes. Also decreased the ground clearance by approximately 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) with the set of springs H & R.
Also, experts Manhart have made some minor changes to the bodywork, using a variety of accents from carbon fiber, as noticeable on the front splitter, and rear. Body side mirrors are also covered with carbon fiber, while the gold elements on the body, creating a nice contrast with the black case and blue brake calipers, furthermore, it shows that there is not a serial BMW. In the cabin the changes are minimal, for example, there was the logo of the tuner on the center console.
The main difference between a tuned 600 MH8 is modernizirovannyi 4.4-liter V8 with two turbines, which produces 621 horsepower of power and 890 Nm of torque. This figure not only well above standard characteristics (523 HP), but also bypasses data of the M8 flagship Competition, with its 617 BHP and 750 Nm.
Experts of Studio Manhart does not tell the dynamic characteristics of the upgraded M850i, but for example M8 Competition Coupe have exactly three seconds to accelerate to 96 km/h at a maximum speed of 304 km/h.