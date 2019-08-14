Tuners presented a modified Smart ForTwo
Atelier Mansory modernized compact city car.
The tuners have equipped city car wide body kit that includes extended fenders, new side skirts, a front apron and rear diffuser with integrated tailpipes of vilaboy systems. Also city car received a new grille with vertical slats in the style of a modern AMG, revised hood, body side mirrors with carbon coating and a few sets of 17 – and 18-inch wheels.
Salon of a novelty, according to representatives of the Studio, “a lightweight, elegant and soft, providing the greatest sense of comfort.” Intereer got several colors and different steel and ergonomics.
Unlike some other projects from Mansory, the Smart ForTwo really can boast more power. Three-cylinder turbo engine volume 0.9 liters was upgraded and the returns amounted to 125 HP and 200 Nm of torque instead of the standard indicators 90 HP and 135 Nm.
Also, the tuners had presented the ForTwo Cabriolet, which is equipped with a sport modified bumpers, new wheels and a grille and the car body is painted in a Matt blue color. Integer has a white and blue leather finish with dark accents.