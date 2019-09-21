Tuners presented a package of options for the Range Rover Evoque
Tuning Studio LUMMA Design is selling set of improvements for the British SUV.
European tuners LUMMA Design has developed a set of custom options for the actual generation of the Range Rover Evoque, which was named LUMMA CLR RE.
The British SUV is equipped with a wide-body aerodynamic kit made of polyurethane.
Part of the tuning kit includes fender flares, front spoiler, radiator grille with mesh pattern, a special insert in the air intakes, and also lining the doors and sides, spoiler and decorative diffuser. The entire kit is delivered to the clients primed, ready for painting.
Range Rover Evoque also received a decorative black and red racing stripes on the body and two versions of the 22-inch wheels: LUMMA CLR CLR 22 LX or Racing with high-performance rubber.
In addition, clients are offered a comprehensive updating of the interior using high quality leather and suede and carbon fiber.