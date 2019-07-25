Tuners presented a pick-up Defender 6×6
On the basis of the Land Rover Defender 110 specialists Chelsea Truck Company built a six-wheeled SUV.
After visiting tuning SUV Land Rover Defender 2017 release has evolved into a powerful, six-wheeled pickup truck Flying Huntsman 6×6, which has excellent off-road qualities. The novelty has already available for sale and costs 279 999 pounds.
The tuner ensures that this car, with a very unusual design and a fully functional additional axis, can easily knead any dirt. For the performance of the pickup truck meets a 6.2 litre V8 from GM with a power of 430 HP, which is transmitted to the wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Protective pads will protect the body from damage and flared wheel arches will allow you to install larger wheels with off-road tires. In addition, the truck is equipped with a number of gorgeous options both inside and outside, ranging from led lights to aluminum pads on the pedals.
As for the interior, the cabin is almost completely covered with natural leather, the seats are equipped with heating function, and to get to the salon helps tubular footrest. In emergency situations, the frame of the Defender and three-inch steel strut outside will help to minimize the risk of injury.