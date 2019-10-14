Tuners transformed the coupe Toyota 86
Tuning Studio Artisan Spirits showed their version of the Japanese car.
It is worth saying that experts produce Artisan Spirits body kits and external add-ins for a variety of cars.
This time they presented their new package for the popular Toyota 86 coupe .
The conversion did not affect the technical part of the machine, and only applies to the appearance of a sports car.
One of the most notable conversions of the Toyota 86 was the installation of a large fixed rear wing, which complements the sporty look of the car. This part of the design made in the spirit of the iconic 1990 Supra Mk4.
In addition, the coupe equipped with front and rear flared wheel arches and a special front bumper with a black plastic splitter.
Completing the package from Artisan Spirits black wheels, new rear bumper and four exhaust pipes.