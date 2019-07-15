Tunisia — Nigeria: where to watch the match for the third place African Cup of Nations
Wednesday, July 17 in Cairo (Egypt) at the stadium “al-Salam” that can accommodate 30 thousand spectators in the African Cup of Nations will host the match for third place between the teams of Tunisia and Nigeria. The match will start at 22:00 Kyiv time.
The eagles are what they call Nigerians, titulovanije their rivals — they have signed three Champions of Africa (in 1980, 2000 and 2013; four more times, Nigeria has lost in the final), while the “eagles of Carthage” (the nickname Tunisians) — just one trophy won in 2004.
By the way, the national team of Tunisia did not lose a single match at the tournament in normal time (all of the matches in the group stage the team finished in a draw) in the semi-finals Senegal beat “eagles of Carthage” only thanks to a goal in the first extra time. As for Nigerians, they have had two defeats from Madagascar in the group stage (0:2) and Algeria in the semifinals (1:2).
The bookies give a slight preference in the upcoming match of Nigeria. For example, William Hill accepts bets on the victory of “Superglo” with a factor of 2.45, while the success of Tunisia and 3.0 (betting on a tie is also accepted with a factor of 3.0). That Nigerians will become the bronze prize-winner, can be backed at odds of 1.80 that the third place goes to Tunisians — at 1.91.
Note that the last official match of the national teams met in January 2016 in the framework of the African Nations championship (tournament, which runs from 2009), and then was recorded a draw — 1:1.
The African Nations Cup (match for third place)
July 17 (Wednesday)
Tunisia — Nigeria 22:00 “Match TV” (Russia), beIN Sports (United Kingdom)
