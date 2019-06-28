Tunisia vs Mali live streaming free: preview, prediction
Tunisia vs Mali live streaming free
Tunisia – Mali. The forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/28/2019)
The national team of Mali staged a real pogrom of Mauritania in the first round, but whether the duel with Tunisia on June 28 will become an easy walk – we have all the answers in our forecast. Who will get three points?
Tunisia
Tunisia squad got into the qualification is not in the most difficult group, from which ultimately came out the winner. The team of Alain Giresse scored 15 points in six games and was ahead of second Egypt by two points. At the current tournament, the Carthaginian Eagles started a fight against Angola, in which, contrary to all forecasts, they drew 1: 1 and now occupy the second place in the group.
Mali
Mali squad for the seventh time in a row made it to the African Nations Cup – in qualifying, the team of Mohammed Magassuba did not have any problems winning the group. The main competitor in the face of Burundi “Eagles” overtook four points – in six fights, they have not suffered a single defeat.
Also, the Malians started well in the tournament – Mauritania was beaten with a score of 4: 1, thanks to this victory, they climbed to the top spot in the group.
Statistics
Tunisia has not lost in any of the last four matches – three wins and a draw
Only in one of the last four matches the team of Mali was able to win, suffered two defeats.
In each of the last four matches Mali team missed
Forecast
The national team of Tunisia was unable to start the tournament with a victory, which now obliges her to do one hundred percent in the game with Mali. Despite the draw with Angola, the “Carthaginian eagles” looked pretty confident and this gives fans a reason for optimism – in a game with its main rival, Tunisia will obviously bet on the victory and open Mali’s weak defense.