Turkey does not plan to renew the temporary ceasefire in Northern Syria (PHOTO)

Of the Turkish armed forces do not plan to renew the temporary cease-fire in operation “Source of peace” in the North of Syria. About it reports TV channel Haberturk citing statements by the representatives of the security forces.

Pause in military action ends at 22:00 on October 22 after 120 hours of the moratorium that was agreed to on October 17 Turkey and the United States. Since that time, according to the source channel, the army will continue the clearance of mines and will expand the zone of control. All members of the armed forces, which will remain in this area after 22:00 Moscow time, will be eliminated. Ankara has in mind armed forces as “forces of national self-defense” (SNC) the Syrian Kurds, which recognizes as a terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Ministry of defense of Turkey the Colonel Nadide Sebnem Aktop said at a briefing that during the last days of zone operation left 136 vehicles with members of the Kurdish groups. “The Turkish army is engaged in a constant monitoring and reconnaissance in the region by using aircraft, drones, radar, thermal imagers. Of the Turkish armed forces fully comply with the terms [temporary ceasefire]. On the part of the PKK and the SNA currently recorded 42 violations than were reported from the USA”, – quotes the Colonel of the channel. However, according to Reuters, the Turkish forces resumed shelling from Syria on the day after the signing of the armistice.

On 9 October Ankara declared carrying out in the North of Syria operation “Source of peace” with the aim of creating a buffer zone there. It must be a protective zone for the Turkish border. In this district, Ankara believes, will be able to return from Turkey to the Syrian refugees. Damascus called the operation aggression, the international community has condemned the actions of Ankara, and Washington imposed sanctions against the ministries of defense and of energy of Turkey. In addition, the sanctions list included the Minister of defence of Turkey Hulusi Ankara, the interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and energy Minister Fatih Donmez. At the same time the President of the United States Donald trump has decided to increase tariffs on steel to Turkey by up to 50%.

October 17, the United States and Turkey have reached an agreement to suspend hostilities. Turkey agreed to 120 hours of cease fire to Kurdish coalition “Forces of a democratic Syria”, left the area of border security zone created by Ankara.