Turkey has decided to impose a new tourist tax: how much more expensive the rest
Turkey, which is in the top 3 of the popular holiday destinations among Ukrainians think about introduction of a new tourist tax. If the decision will take effect from April 2020 accommodation in the Turkish five-star hotels will be more expensive approximately three dollars (77 UAH) per person, per night.
The bill on the hotel collection from tourists already prepared for adoption. In a draft of the plan established the following tax rates (per person, per night):
- hotels category “5 stars” boutique hotels — 18 TL (77 UAH);
- 4-star hotels — 12 Turkish liras (52 UAH);
- 3 star hotels — 9 Turkish liras (39 UAH);
- the hotels of a category “2 stars”, motels, apartments and campsites is 6 Turkish liras (26 UAH).
The Association of hotels of Turkey believe that a tax is premature, as this may lead to an outflow of foreign tourists. Industry representatives believe that the tourism sector is still not fully recovered after the crisis and it is far to tempting of indicators 2012. Thus, even not too high new taxes could undermine the emerging growth.
Earlier, Turkey has decided to cancel all inclusive for tourists. The industry has decided that tourists buying tour “all included”, few go on trips, buy a little Souvenirs and almost do not spend money outside the hotel.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter