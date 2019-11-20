Turkey has threatened to resume Syria operation ‘Source of peace’ for Kurdish troops near the border (PHOTOS)

Turkey again threatened to resume the operation, “the Source of peace” in Syria, if the Kurdish “Forces of national self-defense” (SNC) will not take their fighters from the Turkish-Syrian border. This was stated on Monday the Minister of foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“USA and Russia did the necessary steps within the progress with the Ankara agreement. If areas will not be cleared from the Kurdish forces, we again start the operation”, – writes the newspaper Yeni Safak. According to the head of the Turkish MFA, Ankara “should certainly get rid of the threat of terrorism.”

The first Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on international Affairs Vladimir dzhabarov told RIA “news” that the possible resumption of operations in Syria should be subject to negotiations, which will be able to convince Ankara that a Kurdish formation would be withdrawn from the security zone.

“If there is such doubt, they must be solved through negotiations,” – said dzhabarov, noting that Russia always fulfils its promises. “If Russia has promised something, including the withdrawal of Kurdish boost, it does it. About US can’t tell,” he said.

We will remind, on 9 October Ankara declared carrying out in the North of Syria operation “Source of peace”, describing his goal of creating a buffer zone to protect the Turkish border. In this district, Ankara believes, will be able to return from Turkey to the Syrian refugees. Damascus called the operation aggression, the international community has condemned the actions of Ankara.

October 17, the United States and Turkey have reached an agreement to suspend hostilities. Turkey agreed to 120 hours of cease fire to Kurdish coalition “Forces of a democratic Syria”, left the area of border security zone created by Ankara.

On 22 October the presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Sochi adopted a Memorandum on joint actions on resolving the situation in the North-East of Syria.

According to the document, the Russian military police and Syrian military from October 23 are introduced into the areas bordering the area of the Turkish operation in Syria. Kurdish groups given 150 hours to fully release the 30-kilometer zone from the Turkish border, after which the military of Russia and Turkey will start joint patrols.