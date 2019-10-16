Turkey holds 50 U.S. nuclear bombs: than it threatens
Officials are reviewing a plan for the evacuation of up to 50 American nuclear bombs, which have long been kept at the Incirlik air base in Turkey. The decision came after the military offensive of Ankara in the North of Syria.
Currently, the weapon is essentially a “hostage” of the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said a senior official newspaper the New York Times.
Former us official said that the Turkish diplomats responded to the proposal to move the bombs, saying that Turkey will begin to develop their own.
“Potential problems were discussed for more than ten years. Now we finally came to the conclusion that this is a problem that we can no longer ignore,” said the former official.
Erdogan has previously expressed a desire to expand its nuclear Arsenal in Turkey.
“Some countries have missiles with nuclear warheads, not just one or two. But [say] I should not be missiles with nuclear warheads. I do not accept this,” Erdogan said last month, according to the state Anadolu news Agency.
On October 6, the President, trump declared that the United States will withdraw all troops from the North-East of Syria, clearing the way for the Turkish air and ground incursions. Troops Erdogan stormed to the environment, and ground troops invaded later the same day.
On Friday, the Pentagon said that American forces near the border town of kobani in Northern Syria came under artillery fire from the Turkish positions. No American soldier was hurt.
In an interview with Fox News senior adviser to Erdogan denied that Turkey has opened fire on American troops .
“I think that this is the first time the country that hosts US nuclear weapons, literally firing artillery on the American forces,” said Jeffrey Lewis of the California center for nonproliferation studies the James Martin, The Times reports.
On Monday, trump said that American troops in North-Eastern Syria will be withdrawn from the country in accordance with the plan and transferred “to the region to monitor the situation and prevent a repeat of 2014,” when the terrorist group Islamic state (ISIS) has made significant territorial gains.
“After 100% victory over the Caliphate of ISIS, I withdrew our troops from Syria. Let Syria and [President Bashar al] Assad is defending the Kurds and fighting with Turkey for their land,” wrote the President on Monday. “
I told my generals, why should we fight in Syria […] and of Assad, to defend the land of our enemy? Anyone who wants to help Syria to protect the Kurds, agree with me, be it Russia, China or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all right, we’re over 7000 miles! “
“Small footprint” of U.S. forces will remain in the South of Syria to continue to fight the remnants of ISIS, the statement said the President . It is unclear when withdraw the remaining approximately 1,000 American soldiers from Syria.
Monday, October 14, the Russian armed forces went on patrol near the Syrian-Turkish border, indicating that Moscow hopes to fill the security vacuum after the withdrawal of us troops from the region last week.
In his statement on Monday, trump said that the US “will aggressively use economic sanctions against those who perpetrate, facilitate and Finance these heinous actions in Syria.”
“I am fully willing to destroy the economy of Turkey, if Turkish leaders will continue to follow this dangerous and destructive path,” he said.
On Monday, the member countries of the European Union promised to suspend the export of arms to Turkey because of the military operations in Syria. This step does not correspond to a formal embargo on arms supplies, but stops issuing licenses for arms exports to the middle East country.
Member countries of the EU condemned the invasion of Ankara in Northern Syria, which killed hundreds of thousands of refugees .