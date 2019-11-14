Turkey – Iceland: online video goals of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
Thursday, 14 November, in Istanbul at the stadium “Turk Telekom”, able to accommodate 52.5 thousand spectators, will be held a qualifying match for the Euro 2020 qualifier between Turkey and Iceland. Beginning at 19:00.
Recall that in the first meeting of the teams of Shinola Ganesha and Eric Hamre in Reykjavik Icelanders thanks to the double striker “Rostov” Ragnar Sigurdsson beat the guests 2:1. However, this fight was preceded by a scandal — on arrival in Iceland the Turkish delegation was not allowed out of the airport for several hours, and the Turkish supporters have promised to give the islanders a “warm” welcome ahead of the return leg in Istanbul.
To guarantee an early exit in final tournament, the Turks need to win in the upcoming fight. However, surely the owners will want to take revenge for the defeat in Iceland, which is only in the current selection cycle. Note that at the moment, the series of victories of the Turkish national team in home games in six matches — four in the qualifying for Euro 2020, including world Champions by the French (2:0) and two friendlies.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting prefer owners. For example, the authoritative office William Hill bets on the victory of Turkey takes with a coefficient of 1.63, the draw to 3.75, winning Iceland — 5,50.
For video goals in the match online you will be able to follow on the website “FACTS.”
Photo Getty Images
