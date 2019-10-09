Turkey launched a military operation in Syria. The air and artillery strikes on several areas. Columns of refugees headed for the border (PHOTOS)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the beginning of the third cross-border military operations in Syria under the title “Source of peace” against the PKK and the Islamic state* (formerly

Turkey has carried out in Syria, two military operations: “the Shield of the Euphrates” and “Olive branch”).

To start the operation officially informed Russia, the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and NATO and the General Secretariat of the UN, said the Ministry of defence of Turkey.

“Our goal has been to destroy the terrorist corridor that are trying to create on our southern borders… Operation “Source of peace” neutralize the terrorist threat against Turkey and will lead to the creation of a safe zone for facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes. We will preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and liberate the people of the region from the clutches of terrorists”, – wrote the head of state in Twitter.

Turkish army has launched air strikes on the town of RAS al-ain in the North-West province of Hasakah, were also attacked the village of al-Magrifa around the city and the position of the SDF in the villages of al-Mashrafi and Kharbat al-Banat. Units of the Turkish artillery struck Kurdish groups in the area of the Syrian town of tel Abyad. There artillery fired the attack “terrorist targets”.

According to the channel Ikhbariya after the operation of the Turkish troops, there is an outflow of refugees from RAS al-ain . Refugee flows are also sent from another border town of tel Abyad, which is located in the Northern province of raqqa. The Turkish artillery is now firing at the neighbouring locality of ain ISA.

Kurdish fighters belonging to the coalition “Power of a democratic Syria” (SDS), announced a General mobilization in border areas to repel Turkish troops.

October 5, Erdogan, announcing the imminent Turkish operations in Northern Syria East of the Euphrates, stated that the main goals of Ankara will be clearing the border with Turkey Syrian territory from the self-defense forces of Syrian Kurds, the establishment of a safety zone and placement of Syrian refugees. The main objectives of the Turkish operation, which Ankara had planned since the spring, stated clearing the border with Turkey Syrian territory from the self-defense forces of Syrian Kurds, the establishment of a security zone and accommodation located in Turkey Syrian refugees. Ankara has previously stated that it has 4 million refugees and she can’t contain them. Damascus does not recognize the Autonomous administration in North-Eastern Syria, controlling territory to the East of the river Euphrates, and its military wing, the SDF. Damascus spent a few fruitless rounds of talks with the Autonomous Kurdish administration.

In response to the beginning of the Turkish military operation, the Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation with Tayyip Erdogan urged him to carefully weigh the situation in order not to prejudice efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.

After that, Washington refused to participate in military operations Ankara and announced the withdrawal from Syria of his troops. The US President has threatened Turkey to destroy its economy if it will take any action that goes “beyond what is permitted”. “As I said earlier, if Turkey does something that I, with all its vast and unparalleled wisdom, deems beyond, I will totally ruin and destroy the economy of Turkey, as it already did before”, – wrote President in his Twitter.

Representatives of the Arab-Kurdish groups “Syrian democratic forces,” said the tramp, removing American troops from Syria violates the agreement with allied Kurdish forces. In response, the White house said that the US is not going to abandon the Syrian Kurds. “We can, and are in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way we do not leave the Kurds, they are special people and great fighters,” wrote trump. “Any unreasonable and unnecessary use of force by Turkey will be devastating to its economy and its very fragile currency,” the President continued.

In the EU fear the escalation of the situation due to Turkey’s actions in Syria

The European Commission expects that the issue of Turkey’s actions in North-Eastern Syria will be raised at the white house next week, the situation in the region can escalate, said Wednesday the European Commissioner Gunther Oettinger.

Presenting at a briefing on Wednesday the agenda of the European Commission, Oettinger said that among the issues discussed developments in northeast Syria. In this case, citing media reports, he said that “the Turkish forces have crossed the border”.

“In this situation, it is to be feared escalation. Sure that the head of the EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini will quickly represent a common position of the EU,” he told reporters.

Oettinger also expressed confidence that “this issue will be raised at the European Council next week,” reports RIA “Novosti”. The EU summit will take place October 17-18, will precede the talks between the foreign Ministers of the EU countries on October 14.

The UN security Council urged Turkey to show restraint: a military solution to the conflict in Syria is not

The UN security Council in light of the ongoing military operations of Turkey in Northern Syria called on the parties to exercise maximum restraint.

“We heard about what is happening, and the Council monitors the situation in the North of Syria. At this stage we urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and ensure the protection of the civilian population”, – said the permanent representative of South Africa to the UN, Chairperson of the SB, Jerry Matthews Matjila.

According to him, the military solution to the conflict in Syria is not. “We would like to encourage all parties to fulfill their obligations and to comply fully with resolution 2254”, he added.

Yet, as pointed out by the diplomat, requests a meeting of the UN security Council has not been received.

*”Islamic state” (ISIS) is a banned terrorist organization