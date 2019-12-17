Turkey may acknowledge the genocide of Indians in the United States in response to the recognition of the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire
Turkey may acknowledge the genocide of Indians in the United States in response to the decision of the Senate of the U.S. Congress to recognize the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire in 1915. This was stated by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, writes “Novaya Gazeta”.
“Our Parliament is also able to recognize the genocide of the Indians. How can you remain silent about this when talking about America? It is a dark page in the history of the United States,” — said the Turkish leader.
Erdogan also added that the US President Donald Trump should not use the events of 1915 to conduct its internal policy “not to sacrifice relations between the two countries”. According to him, such decisions may be taken by the historians, not politicians.
On 30 October, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress recognize the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. On 12 December the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the corresponding resolution. The Turkish foreign Ministry condemned the initiative, noting that the decision “devoid of any historical or legal basis”.
The mass killings and deportations of Armenians organized by the authorities of the Ottoman Empire, lasted from 1915 to 1923. According to various sources, during this period it killed about 1.5 million people. The Armenian genocide was recognized by many countries, including the Russian Federation. Turkey is against the use of the term “genocide”, claiming that in 1915 the Ottoman Empire was a civil war all sides suffered heavy losses.
Indian demographic disaster is considered to reduce the size of the indigenous population of America as a result of actions of the European colonizers and their descendants, including the extinction of listed them from diseases.
During the revolutionary war (1775-1783) and after the Declaration of independence (1776) armed clashes between settlers and Indians were not uncommon. Some of them were particularly violent and tragic, and because of this, and received wide publicity.
In 1825, the U.S. Supreme court in one of the decisions expressing the Doctrine of discovery, whereby the right to “open” land belongs to those who “discovered” and the indigenous people retained a right of occupancy, but not ownership. On the basis of this doctrine as early as 1830 in the United States was adopted the Law on resettlement of the Indians, the victims of which become the Five civilized tribes (Cherokee, Chickasaw County, Choctaw, screams, and Seminoles ).
26 Feb 1860, on Indian island, off the coast of Northern California, six local residents, landowners and businessmen, staged a massacre of Indians wiyot, killing with axes and knives, at least 60, and possibly more than 200 women, children and the elderly.
In 1867 there is a Law on the resettlement of Indians on the reservation.
Indian reservations were often created in non-arable areas. Large reservations located on the Colorado plateau in Arizona (the tribe of Navaho), in the mountains of Northern Utah, the Great plains in the States of North Dakota and South Dakota, the flow of the Missouri river (a tribe of Sioux Indians), the intermontane plateau in Wyoming and in the foothills of the rocky mountains in Montana (the Indians-the Cheyenne). A large number of reserves located along the border of the USA and Canada.
On 29 December 1890 in the vicinity of the town of wounded knee (South Dakota), in a shootout sparked by a random shot in the disarmament of the Lakota by the U.S. army, killed about 150 Indians, and about 50 were injured.
In the nineteenth century has been large-scale extermination of the Buffalo, which left many tribes of the prairies. Researchers estimate, in 1800, the Buffalo population was 30-40 million animals, and by the end of the century, they were exterminated almost to a man: there is less than one thousand.
Us General Philip Sheridan wrote: “the Buffalo Hunters have done over the past two years more to solve the acute problems of the Indians than the entire regular army over the last 30 years. They destroy the material base of the Indians. Send them powder and lead, if you will, and let them kill, skin to skin and sell them until they have devoured all the Buffalo!”. Sheridan in the U.S. Congress proposed the establishment of a special medal for hunters, emphasizing the importance of the extermination of the Buffalo. Also Sheridan is the author of the statement “the only Good Indian is a dead Indian.”
In 1850 the first session of the state Legislature of California adopted the “Law on management and protection of Indians” which outlined the principles of future relations between whites and Indians.
Giving the Indians some legal protection, the Act nevertheless has documented the inequality of whites and Indians before the law and marked the beginning of widespread abuse in the use of the Indians as a labor force, although allowing them to live on private lands.
During 1851 and 1852 years the Legislature in California approved the allocation of $ 1.1 million on maintenance of weapons and militias to “suppress hostile Indians.” These payments, in theory aiming to resolve the conflicts between whites and Indians, only stimulated the formation of new groups of volunteers and attempt to destroy all the Indians in California.
In 2009, the U.S. Congress included in the law on defense spending, a statement of formal apology to the Indians of the United States for “numerous instances of violence, maltreatment and neglect inflicted on native peoples by citizens of the United States.”
The exact number of victims is impossible to establish, because the unknown number of people before the arrival of Columbus. However, a number of Indian organizations and historians in the United States argue that the number of Indians from 1500 to 1900 were reduced from 15 million to 237 thousand
It is believed that the population of America before the discovery by Europeans ranged from 40 to 100 million people.