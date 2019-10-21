Turkey recalled the ultimatum to Kurds in Syria, which has left them 35 hours to leave the North-East of SAR (PHOTOS)

The Minister of foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu recalled Monday, October 21 that Kurdish groups in the expected security zone in the North-East of Syria remains 35 hours to leave, otherwise the military operation “the Source of peace” will continue.

“The suspension of our operation in Syria – I note that this is not the cease fire will end in 35 hours. If during this time (terrorists) will not leave (from the territories, which Turkey intends to create a security zone), the operation will be continued”, – transfers words of the Minister, the Agency TASS.

The Turkish foreign Minister also stressed that his country supports a political solution to the Syrian crisis, not the military. “Turkey strongly supports the political process, the Syrian crisis cannot be solved by military means, – the Minister noted. – We need to establish calm, achieve a ceasefire in Syria for a political settlement”.

Cavusoglu also once again criticized the United States for the support of the Kurdish forces of “Power defense” (SNC), against which Ankara has been fighting in Syria. “Why is our ally in the face of US continue to equip the SNA after the victory over the “Daishev” (the Arabic name for the banned terrorist organization “Islamic state”*)? Dealing with security issues American circles has not fulfilled its promises to us,” added the Turkish foreign Minister.

On 9 October Ankara declared carrying out in the North of Syria operation “Source of peace” with the aim of creating a buffer zone there. It must be a protective zone for the Turkish border. In this district, Ankara believes, will be able to return from Turkey to the Syrian refugees. Damascus called the operation aggression, the international community has condemned the actions of Ankara.

October 17, the United States and Turkey have reached an agreement to suspend hostilities. Turkey agreed to 120 hours of cease fire to Kurdish coalition “Forces of a democratic Syria”, left the area of border security zone created by Ankara.

*”Islamic state” (ISIS) is a banned terrorist organization