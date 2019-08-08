Turkey refused to recognize the Russian Crimea: President Erdogan said that the Peninsula is ‘illegally annexed’ (PHOTO)

Loading...

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will never recognize “the illegal annexation of Crimea” and won’t do it. This statement was made head of state in Ankara at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine that on August 7-8, is on a working visit to Turkey, the press service of Vladimir Zelensky.

Topics included the Peninsula Erdogan touched upon in connection with the situation with the Crimean Tatars, whose rights and interests, the preservation of national identity and their stay in the homeland in the Crimea, according to the President of Turkey, will always remain a priority for his country. “Today I reiterated that Turkey will always support the independence of Ukraine. The Crimean Tatars is an important element of relations between our countries. We will continue to consider our priority the protection of the rights of Crimean Tatars preserve their national identity,” Erdogan said.

In turn, the Ukrainian President said that he highly values the relations with its strategic partner – the Republic of Turkey and am grateful to the President for Erdogan unwavering stance in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. “Thank you for always have the courage to call things by their proper names – in particular the occupation of Crimea by Russia”, – said Vladimir Zelensky, referring to his Turkish counterpart.

– The state Duma and the Federation Council: for Crimea, it is important that Russia has acknowledged, and the opinion of other countries no matter

Zelensky expressed his belief that together with the international community will be able to change in their favor the situation in the black sea region and Russian-occupied Crimea, reports Ukrainian Agency UNIAN. “Crimea is Ukraine. Together we will find a path that will force Russia to respect international law, restore peace and stability in the region, to protect the rights and freedoms of the Crimean Tatars and release political prisoners”, – he said, stressing that “the joint efforts of Ukraine and Turkey, we will change the situation in the black sea region and the Crimea in his side”.

On the first day of his visit to Turkey President of Ukraine held a meeting with the Crimean Tatar community in Turkey, saying that “today Russia of the sample of the XXI-St century once again bring pain and sorrow on the Crimean land, resorting to shameful persecution.” According to the Ukrainian President, many Crimean Tatars were forced again to leave their homes, “and those who remained suffered from arrests, searches and constant harassment from the ban to hold rallies on 18 may and to commemorate the victims of deportations to trying generally you (the Crimean Tatars) to ignore…”. Zelensky called representatives of the Crimean Tatar community in Turkey to return to Ukraine to “develop their country”. “My team has set itself very ambitious goals: we want to build a country in which our people are happy to return from overseas earnings and search for a better life. And I would like you to be actively involved in the creation of this new Ukraine – we need your help”, – quotes Zelensky his press service.

Erdogan during a press conference also stressed that he hoped for a speedy end to the conflict in the Donbas. “We believe that it will be resolved peacefully, based on international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine, – said the President of Turkey. – We support the Minsk process and the OSCE mission, which includes Turkish diplomats. Yesterday, we learned that in the East of Ukraine killed four soldiers. I offer condolences to the President of Ukraine and its people”.

As reminds “Kommersant”, earlier in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered a bill introducing criminal liability for “deliberate rejection” of supplies to Ukraine of Crimea and the “separate regions of Donetsk and Lugansk regions”. The deputies proposed to expand the definition of those actions that fall under article of the criminal code punishes the violation of the territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of the state.

The state Duma and the Federation Council: for Crimea, it is important that Russia has acknowledged, and the opinion of other countries no matter

Reacting to the words of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s refusal to recognize the Russian status of Crimea, member of Committee of Federation Council on international Affairs, the Senator from the Crimea region, Sergei Tsekov said that Turkey is not governed by truth and reality.

“Crimea will live without the recognition of Turkey. The important thing is that we have Russia recognize its integral part. For the Crimeans is the most important thing, and the opinion of other countries is so far as. We take into account the opinion of the Turkish side, but we understand that their position is not guided by truth and reality, who was in Ukraine during the period of the coup, they do not pay attention to what happened in 2014. We take into account the opinion of the President of Turkey, but will build its policy based on its national interests,” – said Tsekov in an interview with RIA “Novosti”. According to him, Turkey and Russia are on a lot of questions of the international agenda allies, so we have to find common ground and in the Crimean issue.

And the Deputy of the state Duma of the Russian Federation of the Crimean region Ruslan Balbec, commenting on the words of President Vladimir Zelensky about Russian repression of the Crimean Tatars, said that the Peninsula after reunification with Russia have left only a small group of extremists and radicals, came under the influence of banned in Russia as extremist organizations. “The Crimean Tatars stayed and supported the Russian Crimea to become Russian citizens. Reigns in the Crimea, ethnic unity and harmony”, – says the Russian Deputy. He noted that there is no separation of peoples in the Crimea there.

Balbec called on the President to deliver the Crimean people from their worries. “Attention and “care” of the President of Ukraine unconvincing, insincere and dictated by the personal interests of a handful of miserable outcasts. Crimeans don’t need “care” of the President of a foreign country. Listening to the statement Zelensky, one gets the impression that he does not have access to objective facts – the Crimean Tatars on the Russian Peninsula relaxed and comfortable, they have become an integral part of Russian society. They have no desire to have anything in common with those who gave the Peninsula a few blocks, including food and energy,” says the Balbec.

In turn, in the Crimean Parliament accused the President of Turkey in “flirting” with Ukraine and in double standards. “In Erdogan’s statement we is not the first time we see a policy of double standards of the Turkish state”, – said the Deputy of the Parliament of the Peninsula Vladislav Hangar. In his opinion, if Ankara claims to be a strategic partner of Moscow, you should understand that Crimea is an integral part of Russia. “I am confident that de facto Erdogan understands that Crimea – is Russia. It remains only to acknowledge this publicly, to move forward in the development of Russian-Turkish relations,” – said the Deputy.