Turkey started drilling in the Black sea
The ship Fatih sent to the Black sea
To ship Fatih was able to go under bridges on the Bosphorus, had to dismantle a drilling rig and mount back in the port of Trabzon.
Fatih Turkish ship began drilling operations in the Black sea in the perspective plot of Tuna-1. This was reported in the Twitter the Minister of energy and natural resources of Turkey Fatih Donmez.
“If oil and gas in the Black sea is, then we will develop the field,” he wrote.
Donmez said that Turkey is determined to ensure energy security and in this regard will be to drill “every square meter” of their zone in all the seas around its shores.
The ceremony of sending a ship Fatih from Istanbul to Trabzon was held on 29 may and was timed to the 567-th anniversary of Istanbul’s conquest. The ceremony was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Recall, the European Union expanded sanctions against Turkey for its ongoing drilling operations in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Cyprus.
As you know, Turkey is disputing the boundaries of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus and believes that it is entitled to the natural resources in the region.
