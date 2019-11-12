Turkey started to send the captured militants* in their country of origin – US, Germany, France, Denmark… (PHOTO)

Turkey has started the procedure of returning to the U.S., and the EU captured militants of the terrorist group “Islamic state” (banned in Russia), their family members and terror suspects. Send to their countries of origin will be those who lost their citizenship after joining the jihadists in Syria and Iraq.

So, from Turkey for the completion of legal procedures expelled comes from the United States, reports RIA “Novosti” with reference to press Secretary of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Turkey Ismail Catacly. During the day, also planned to send two more foreign terrorists – natives of Denmark and Germany. In addition, a repatriation of 11 French citizens and ex-militants* from Denmark and Ireland.

14 November it is planned to send to Germany seven extremists Germanic origin contained in special centres. The Director of the Department of presidential office for communications Fahrettin Altun reported that Turkey will send in Germany 20 members of the IG*.

The interior Minister of Germany Heiko Maas last week criticized the fact that the Turkish side there is no specific information about militants*. “Legally, first you need to confirm that we are talking about citizens Gemenii. If this is true, then the Federal government is obliged to accept them”, – quotes the Minister DW.

According to Reuters, a total of Ankara intends to repatriate approximately 2.5 thousand people, mainly in EU countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country’s prisons contains 1149 members of the IG*, 737 of them foreign citizens. 287 insurgents were detained during a military operation in the North of Syria.

The Minister of internal Affairs of Turkey, Suleyman Soylu, announcing the plans for the deportation of members of the IG* accused European States that they are trying to pass on the Turkish authorities to the decision of this question, depriving the militants of citizenship. However, Turkey is “not a hotel for jihadists,” said the Minister.

The President of the United States Donald trump also called on European countries to welcome the participants of the IG* who reside in camps in Syria under the protection of the Kurdish allies of the United States. Earlier it was reported that during Turkish operations against the Kurds in Northern Syria, several hundred militants managed to escape. Under the agreement between the U.S. and Turkey, control over places of detention of militants had to retreat to the Turkish side. However, during the retreat of the Kurds from the areas where it was introduced by the Turkish army, many camps and prisons were left unguarded.

In connection with the uncontrolled return of the fighters and supporters of ISIS* the EU is becoming more concrete the threat of new terrorist attacks, says DW. The head of the foreign intelligence Service of Germany Bruno KAHL during the hearings in the Bundestag, warned of the growing threat to the country, if the number of the escaped militants will increase. KAHL explained that the unstable situation in the North of Syria, the region does not allow the German intelligence service to assume responsibility for the conduct of any operations.

The only EU country that after the victory over the “Islamic state” took back and only one citizen of the number of militants IG*, was Italy. France, which left the largest number of citizens who joined ISIS*, cares primarily about the return of the children of militants: 100 of them are already in the country.

In the Netherlands rejected the US proposal, which expressed willingness to smuggle into the country 10 female supporters of the IG* with children. The Minister of justice of the Netherlands Ferdinand Grapperhaus said that their return poses a direct threat to the security not only of the Netherlands, and other European countries. Before that, the Dutch government stated that it seeks cooperation with the Kurdish administration in Northern Syria for the return of wives of militants* home.

UK is one of the European countries, which especially frequently resorted to the deprivation of nationality for entry in the IG*. Tool of denationalization want to use in Germany. In the spring, the Bundestag adopted a law allowing to deprive the German citizenship of the active members of terrorist organizations if they have citizenship of another country. The same law was passed in Denmark.

Kosovo, where the territory of Iraq and Syria in terms of per capita left more people than all other EU countries in April was returned from the North of Syria 110 people, most of them women and children. The Kosovo government called it “controlled risk” and promised that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.