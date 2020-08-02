Turkish Airlines resumed flights to Kharkov
Photo: Fashion-diplomacy
The first aircraft arrived in Ukraine with the download of 67% and went back out c load 100%
On Mondays and Fridays, the airline will operate flights in the evening on Wednesdays and Sundays in the morning.
The Turkish Airlines resumed regular direct flights from Istanbul to Kharkov after the quarantine for the first time since mid-March. On Sunday, August 2, announced the publication of Avia news.
The first aircraft arrived in Ukraine with the download of 67% and went back out c load 100%. Turkish Airlines intends to make four flights to Kharkov for a week on a mixed schedule.
On Mondays and Fridays, the airline will operate flights in the evening on Wednesdays and Sundays in the morning.
Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure Vladislav Crickley said that a number of airlines, in particular, Azur Air Ukraine, SkyUp, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines and Windrose has indicated its willingness to make regular passenger flights from Ukraine to Turkey since the beginning of July.
korrespondent.net