Turkish couple spent their wedding day a very unusual way. It is worthy of respect!
Many brides with brides trying to make their wedding perfect, because this one day in their life that will be remembered forever.
However, not all people are the same opinion. Futura and Esra from Turkey decided to do otherwise: they have accumulated a considerable amount of about twenty thousand dollars and donated it to charity.
On the wedding day they put the suit and dress and went into the dining room, where, standing on the distribution of food, worked all day, feeding people who don’t have enough money to satisfy his hunger.
Pair just wanted to make your most important day something truly meaningful and now they are happy.