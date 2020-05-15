Turkish football covers the second wave of the crisis: Galatasaray have suspended training due to a positive test for COVID-19
Galatasaray announced the suspension of the training process for 6 days, reported on the official site “Lviv”.
The reason for this decision was the positive results of the tests COVID-19 from the club staff, said the press service.
While not noted, exactly who contracted the coronavirus.
Next week would be re-testing in case of negative results, the players will return to training, specified the communiqué.
Recall that in March, the coronavirus had the head coach of “Galatasaray” Fatih Terim. 66-year-old was a week in the hospital, after which 14 days was quarantined.
We will add that yesterday the other Istanbul’s Grand beşiktaş announced that club President Ahmet Nur Cebi and 8 players have contracted the coronavirus.
The Turkish championship is scheduled to resume June 12. The rest of the season left to play 8 rounds.