Turkmenistan resumed its football championship, despite a pandemic

In Turkmenistan after a month break, resumed the national football championship.
As reported on the website of the football Federation of Turkmenistan in the opening match of the fourth round met “Altyn Asyr” and “Kopet Dagh”, in third and first place in the standings. The game was held on 20-thousand stadium in front of about 500 spectators and ended in a draw 1:1.
Agence France-Presse notes that the audience was not masks. One of the fans, 60-year-old fan of “Kopetdag” on behalf of Mourad, told the newspaper that he is not afraid of the coronavirus, and plans to go to the stadium. “Sport kills all viruses! Immunity is boosted when the winner’s favorite team,” he joked.
The championship of Turkmenistan takes place in four rounds with eight clubs (“Altyn Asyr”, “Ahal”, “Shagadam”, “Nebitchi”, “Ashgabat”, “energetic”, “Merv”, “Kopet Dagh”).
He was suspended in March after three rounds.
Except Turkmenistan, football is now played in two countries of the former Soviet Union – Tajikistan and Belarus.