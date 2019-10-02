Turkmenistan’s President fired the interior Minister and demoted him from the generals to the majors (PHOTOS)

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov dismissed the head of the Ministry of internal Affairs the General-the Lieutenant of police Mulikova, reports “Interfax” with reference to the state informagentstvo of the country.

According to him, “Mulikov demoted to a special rank of police major, and stripped of all state awards for serious shortcomings in work and in the management of the subordinate agencies, abuse of office and gross violation of powers of office”.

Instead, the head of state appointed by the Minister of Mamehana Chakaeva, freeing him from the post of Deputy Prime Minister.

In April Berdymukhammedov for improper performance of duties and shortcomings in work, it was announced Mulikova a severe reprimand with the last warning.

For Mulikova this reprimand was the 12th may 2009 when he was appointed head of the interior Ministry. However, three of the last reprimand was a “final warning”.