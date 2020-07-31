Turks – futbolista: If z Lucescu is not wide, then need bude mnati you usih
Naperedodni Kiske “Dynamo” on their Sportivny but in Con-SASP spent Perche trenovane pid cervista new staff on Chol s Mircea Lucescu.
New head coach COMAND presenting the President of the club Igor Surkis, Pachauri s pozdravleny on the address Yulara, yaky celebrated his 75 days-richchya.
Od, etc vs team , captain Sergiy sydorchuk handed Lucescu clubno t-shirt s 75-m on spin. Meninick prinyav simvoli podarunok, zaznachiti scho Microsim podarunki for Demba bude championship kislogo Dynamo pdsummary season.
Mircea Lucescu
Zi svogo side Surks zvernuvsya to gracw, vaslovivtsi the povna dowry rumunska fahivtsiv.
“Lucescu Hoca Trofeu. Ale Trofeu not for himself but primarily for you! I present the new head coach. VI VSI Yogo perfectly you. Bagato s you pam ataut, Yak Tsey coach you I obsreved. And now VIN priyshov to us, dwellers objremote vzhe quiet, î Kim VIN pubuduwa system, team,” to direct the words of the President of “Dynamo” oftiny the site “bilo-sing”.
“Mi s nim bagato said system yea, but now potrebna your will, dwellers VI pracowali the Yak it should be at tenualosa process I wiluam Qiu robot in the result on the football poli.
Waiau, scho yakscho s CIM coach you do not have wide, then, surely, it bude mnati vsih you. USPHS you I vsogo Nekrasovo”, – after svy SPC Turks.