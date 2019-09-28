Turmeric can be dangerous to human health
Turmeric is considered a spice with many health properties, including anti-inflammatory and anticarcinogenic. However, a recent study shows that a spice grown in Bangladesh, may contain highly toxic lead.
Seven of the nine areas of cultivation of turmeric produced spice, adulterated with toxic bright yellow compounds containing lead, called chromate of lead. The addition is usually performed during polishing occurs at the direction of the merchants who want to sell turmeric low quality at a higher price. The study also illustrates the problems with consumer demand for bright yellow product.
Lead is very poisonous, affecting the sensitive nerve cells. While Bangladesh is one of the leading producers of turmeric. After flooding in the 1980s, most of the harvest is left raw, that dulled the color. To restore it, during the processing of the spices were added lead chromate, which is used for painting furniture and toys. However, once practice came, she continued to enjoy popularity as a way to quickly earn even turmeric low quality.
In a detailed study, the researchers found that levels of lead in turmeric has reached more than 1000 µg/g in the two districts with the highest rates of contamination. Lead exposes both adults and children diseases of the heart and brain and impairs mental development in children. Experts believe that the best technology for the drying of turmeric for quick and efficient processing will help reduce the need for artificial dyes.