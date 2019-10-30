Turn on long-term care will continue to grow, despite the promise to add 15,000 beds (PHOTO)

The Ontario government plans to add 15,000 new beds in long-term unit, but it will not be able to stop the growth of waiting lists to receive treatment.

New employee’s report on financial statements Peter Veltman said that the waiting lists, projected to reach a peak of 40,200 people in the next year, and will fall to about 37,000 only in 2023-24 years, when there will be new beds.

But, to put it simply, an aging population will outpace the growth of new beds for long-term care that will hinder the government’s ability to deliver on the promise to stop the overflow of hospitals.

According to him, now in the province’s hospitals thousands of patients waiting for a place for long-term care.

Overall, he predicted that the problem of healthcare will worsen over the next two years.

The government of Prime Minister Doug Ford promised a new bed in July of 2018, and the report States that so far in the province was allocated just over half of the seats.

The expansion will cost $1.7 billion over the next 5 years, given takush operating costs, which are estimated at $970 million

Veltman calls the government’s plan of Ford’s most significant investment in beds for long-term stays over the past 15 years, noting that the number of seats in the province has almost stalled between 2011 and 2018.

Although the number of Ontarians over the age of 75 years during this period increased 75 percent, he said the number of beds for long-term care has increased by less than one percent.

But even a large expansion will not be enough, said Veltman, adding that 55,000 new beds should be in place by 2033, to change the situation.