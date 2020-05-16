Turquoise, terracotta, coral: sophisticated color and shades in English
Using the resource Be a polyglot analyze words and expressions to denote the various colors and shades. The purpose of this lesson is to disassemble certain colors that you may not have met previously in the study of the English language, and to learn interesting idioms, which contains the names of the colors.
Scarlet — bright red, scarlet, crimson, scarlet
- The brilliant masses of scarlet flowers of the Gulmohar are quite a sight in any setting. – Bright scarlet flowers armfuls of Fire wood – a spectacular sight.
Crimson — crimson color; crimson, dark red color
- The stone’s value comes from its intense crimson colour. – The value of a stone is determined by its intense dark red color.
Claret — Bordeaux colour; dark red
- The light outside the windows changed, from bright golden sunlight to a deep claret. – Sunlight outside the window of Golden bright has changed in Burgundy.
Cherry — cherry color, dark red
Maroon — maroon color
Terracotta — terracotta color (brown red)
Ruby — bright red, ruby color
Coral — coral color
- Cyclamen flower petals range in colors from white to pink, coral, red, purple. — Color Alpine violet petals range from pink to white, coral, red, purple.
Shocking pink — light crimson color, bright pink color
- Flowers of shocking pink burst out of the canvas. — Bright pink flowers stand out against the canvas.
Navy — dark blue color
- He was wearing a navy sweater. — He was dressed in a dark blue sweater.
- Jean has beautiful navy eyes. — Jean beautiful blue eyes.
Sapphire — dark blue color sapphire
Turquoise — turquoise
- These islands are blessed with exotic beauty of turquoise blue waters and sandy beaches. — These Islands are endowed with exotic beauty of turquoise blue waters and sandy beaches.
Emerald — the emerald, a bright green color
- The sea glistened in shades of emerald — the Sea glistened in shades of emerald color.
Auburn — Auburn, reddish-brown, reddish
Ginger — ginger, orange-brown
Chestnut — chestnut brown color
- Сhestnut hair — brown hair color
Mousy — mouse grey
Jade — green, jade-coloured
- A silk blouse in a vivid jade green silk blouse in a bright jade green color
Idioms with color names:
To feel blue — to feel sad, to grieve
- Don’t feel blue. Life is short, have some fun! — Don’t be sad! Life is short, so have fun.
Until you are blue in the face — blue in the face, to the point of exhaustion
- You can tell her to clean her room until you are blue in the face, but she won’t do it. — Can you tell her to clean her room, until blue in the face, but she won’t do it.
A bolt from the blue — suddenly, like thunder from a clear sky
- Joe’s return to Springfield was a bolt from the blue. — The return of Joe in Springfield was unexpected.
To have a green thumb to have a green thumb
- If you have a green thumb, why not provide lawn care for some of your neighbors? — If you have a green thumb, why not provide lawn care for some of your neighbors?
To give the green light to allow, to give the green light to someone
- The council has given the green light for work to begin on the new shopping centre. — The local Council gave permission to begin construction of a new shopping center.
To roll out the red carpet — very nice to meet, have a good attitude to the guest
- New York rolled out the red carpet for the astronauts. The people of new York warmly welcomed the astronauts.
The pink of perfection — perfection.
- She was the very pink of perfection. She was at the peak of perfection.
As black as thunder — to be angry, to be hostile
- His face was as black as thunder. He had an evil expression on his face.
Black sheep of the family — the black sheep (in the family)
- His relatives believe him to be the black sheep of the family.— His relatives consider him the black sheep in the family.
To tell a white lie — an innocent lie, a white lie
- I knew Jenny would be upset if she knew I didn’t want go to the movies with her tomorrow, so I just told her a white lie about having to visit my grandmother. I knew that Jenny would be upset if she finds out I don’t want to go to the cinema with her tomorrow, so I just told her that I need to visit my grandmother.
