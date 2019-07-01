Tusk in Brussels we had to raise the leaders of 28 countries of the EU in different rooms
The night of July 1 the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, was forced to suspend an extraordinary summit of heads of state and governments of the European Union in Brussels, since the parties again are unable to determine the candidacy of the new head of the European Commission. Tusk had to spend a night individual consultations with each of the 28 present at the meeting of the leaders. Currently, the summit has resumed.
Right was the Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, when in June said that sometimes it is easier to choose a new Pope than distribute portfolios among members of the European Commission.
Sunday, June 30, it became obvious that the most probable candidate on post of Chairman of the European Commission, the German politician Manfred Weber dropped out of the fight. Recall, it was supported by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. And the President of France Emmanuel macron insisted that Weber does not possess the proper experience to work on such a responsible post. The result is Tusk managed to convince Merkel and Weber have withdrawn the candidacy.
After this has dramatically increased the chances of success in a Dutch politician Frans Timmermans. 58-year-old spokesman for the social Democrats since November 2014, he has occupied the post of first Deputy Jean-Claude Juncker, the current President of the European Commission. Before two years, Timmermans was Minister of foreign Affairs of the Netherlands. His candidacy was approved in the end and the Makron, and Merkel.
However, an unexpected stubborn resistance was provided by the leaders of the Visegrad group (Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic). They are categorically opposed Timmermans.
Seeing that it is again at an impasse, Tusk has proposed three candidates, including current President of the world Bank 65-year-old Kristalina Georgiev from Bulgaria. But it has not received universal support.
Encountered a deadlock situation can take a long time. Indeed, while the EU leaders are trying to agree on only the successor to Juncker. And they still have at this summit, ideally, to choose a successor Tusk, high representative of the Union for foreign Affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini, the other members of the European Commission and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. All the new EU leadership will receive a five-year mandate.
