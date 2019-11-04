TV presenter, Anatoly Anatolich mastered the marathon in new York
Known Ukrainian TV presenter, Anatoly Anatolich conquered the marathon in new York. It broke its own record, running the distance of 42.195 km in 04:26. This is 10 minutes faster than in 2017.
Host of “the Wound W with Ukraine” arrived in new York a week before the start. For the first time to support Anatolich came wife Julia and children: 6-year-old Lolita 8-year-old Alice. They were cheering for the Pope, and also to support him launched the social media hashtag #RUNatolich.
To follow the leading you can use the official app in the marathon. In the room each participant was sewn chip that allows you to track the location of a runner on the route.
As admitted Anatolich, this marathon has given him uneasy. In spite of the preparation, for the first time while running, he brought both legs. For twenty minutes he had spent on the restoration, which significantly influenced the result.
“I am very grateful to all for the support! This is so touching: I was met on the road his wife and children, our friends, a large delegation of Ukrainian Running Club with Ukrainian flags. Alexander Androsov did surprise me: he sent me a playlist where songs were recorded by the motivating words of our mutual friends. It was so nice: running, listening to music, and then hear the voice of Anton Ptushkin’s composition: “And here are the facts about running…”. I heard Vic Batui, Lena Kravets, Il Pikalova, Vadim Pereverzeva, Sasha Pedan.
It was an incredibly difficult marathon. It’s not even about race, but about inner strength, support, goals. It’s my personal victory, which is even more compelled to believe in themselves, that anything is possible in the power of the spirit and to see how important the support of the dear people”, — said the presenter.
We will remind, the new York city marathon is held annually since 1970 on the first Sunday of November and is part of a series of World Marathon Majors along with Boston and Chicago marathons. During the marathon runners run the 5 boroughs of new York. This year the event registered more than 50,000 members from around the world.
