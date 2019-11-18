TV presenter Maria Miller shared funny stories from the
Leading morning show “Ranok z with Ukraine” on the channel “Ukraine” Maria Miller appeared on the set of new year show “from Ukraine, 20-ti!” in a luxurious way and told funny stories about Dating with popular artists.
Despite the warm autumn weather, the TV channel “Ukraine” has started active preparation for the celebration of the New year. December 31, viewers will see a spectacular show “from Ukraine, 20-ti!”, which will be attended by 30 of the top Ukrainian artists and favorite leading. Maria Miller leading the project “Ranok z with Ukraine”, demonstrated on the set an elegant look and opened the curtain of the festive show.
“Shooting the Christmas show is an incredible performance! First, it is surprising that the outside of the building a very warm November, and crossing the threshold you find yourself in a fairy-tale atmosphere (tree, sparklers, dancing). Actually, it was a time machine – says a leading TV channel “Ukraine” Maria Miller. – Of course, I, as a viewer, was a very interesting room, which prepared the stars. And I really had a lot of fun… but 3 whole days in a row (that’s how much lasted the shooting) is not easy.”
Over the three days Maria Miller not only has managed to show itself in all its glory and to enjoy the performances of the most popular artists, but also leading met their idols. Presenter admits that some meetings she will remember for a lifetime:
“And of course, the point of this show, where stars take part in the games and we see them real is sooooo interesting! Here and the excitement, and humor, and colorful dancing, and a lot of amazing that will delight viewers of channel “Ukraine” on new year’s eve! – said Maria Miller behind the scenes holiday show “from Ukraine, 20-ti!”. – Oh! Behind the scenes, yet I was almost out the door of the dressing room Verka Serduchka, I touched Oleg winnick and now I can heal people and recharge water, and of course, I saw the black mustache of the fun of Paul Zibrova!”.