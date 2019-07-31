Tweeze the hairs out of your nose is extremely dangerous
Plucking hair from a nose – a habit that can cause serious injury. It threatens the development of infections, and in some cases fatal.
Doctor otolaryngologist Vladimir Zaitsev told about the dangers of manners to pluck or tweeze nose hairs regrown. For example, he warned, the effect of the plucking may be the formation of ulcers in the nose – the so-called sycosis the vestibule of the nose, which is characterized by chronic inflammation of the hair follicles. This occurs when hair follicles former hair ceases to “understand” where to grow, and emerging from it a new hair begins to grow under the skin.
In addition, depriving the nose hairs, man deprives himself of the natural filters that transmit through the dust and viruses, and check them. Plucking nose hairs can lead to reduced immunity, as a function of filtration will decrease and the body will start to penetrate more of the pathogens.
Also, the doctor noticed that at the roots of hair removed in the nose there’s plenty of microorganisms, which rush into the wound, in place of the missing thread. According to Vladimir Zaitsev, head straight to the bloodstream it can infiltrate a whole lot of germs.
You must remember that the face bounded by the mouth, nose and nosogubnye folds is called by the doctors “triangle of death”. To make in this area face any action leading to tissue damage and is not recommended. Any invasive intervention in this area is dangerous because there is a very large number of vessels of the arterial and venous networks that are not equipped with valves. In other words, penetrating into the blood stream, the pathogen may happen in the brain. It’s a good enough reason to not pull nose hair, and neatly trim them.