Twin-engined Volkswagen Lupo set a record for absurdity
Each of the two motors leads Lupo axle via a modified robot DQ250.
Do you think that detach 420 “horses” Volkswagen Polo or the Fiat 500 410 — means to come nearer to madness? If so, you are mistaken. Engineers from Romanian Atelier DOP Motorsport created 1824-strong Volkswagen Lupo. He’s got a front and rear set turboservice 2.0 TFSI from the Golf R, and each boosted to 912 forces. In September, the car made in the desert drag racing on the British circuit, Santa Pod Raceway. There the “shell” clearly showed that power is not the most important. How to implement it — that’s a real challenge for the authors of this car.
Here are shown a few races Lupo in the UK. The driver barely keeps the car and often goes to another lane for drag racing. Best time in quarter mile in a given set of attempts — 9.22. However, at home, in Romania, the firm DOP managed to get in Lupo the best time (8.788), and less of the combined effect (the”only” 1200 HP).
To make such a monster work correctly was very difficult. Maybe you should retrain Lupo in the record for the maximum speed, for example, among car segment As well? Jokes aside, a smooth set speed in this case, it is much preferable to a breakthrough on the runway for drag racing. By the way, the history knows many examples of cars-monsters with two DVS (one front and one rear).