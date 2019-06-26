Twins trump and Kim Jong-UN took a walk around Osaka and tasted the delicacies
PHOTO : APTASS / Gemunu Amarasinghe
ASIA
Two days before the meeting of world leaders at the G20 summit in Osaka Japanese walked around Kim Jong-UN and Donald trump and tried the local delicacies. Twins leaders of the U.S. and North Korea immediately attracted the attention of passers-by. They happily posed for a selfie.
A real American President is going to join the summit on June 28. Kim Jong-UN in Japan do not expect at all. North Korea is not a country “Big twenty”.
Osaka has already increased security measures. On the eve of the G20 summit has restricted the movement of buses. Railway stations and metro stations because of anti-terrorism measures banned the use of garbage cans and lockers.
The G20 summit will be held June 28-29 at Sakishima an artificial island in Osaka Bay. It will be already the 14th in history and the first organized in Japan. The safety of participants and guests will provide more than 30 thousand police officers. To cover the summit will be about seven thousand journalists.
We will remind, earlier in Japan, the group of pensioners has released a video with a song about the G20 summit.