‘Twist my life’: first interview with Lyudmila Ignatenko after the series ‘Chernobyl’
A mini-series on HBO about the Chernobyl disaster became the highest-rated series users of the website IMDB. However, its popularity has resulted in problems for the prototype of one of its main heroines Ludmila Ignatenko, wife of fireman Vasily, who was one of the first to arrive on the scene of an accident and received fatal dose of radiation. The BBC took an exclusive interview with Ludmila. Published his text version.
Ludmila told the BBC journalist that in the summer of 2019 moved from Kiev in the Ukrainian heartland, escaping the scrutiny of journalists. She also claims that HBO did not give written consent for filming of its history.
Then the story goes from first person.
When I found out that there will be a movie about me, I was disappointing, and unpleasant. Why not ask me not to talk to me, not prepare me as a person. They say so and so: we’re making a film about you, about your husband.”
After the release of the HBO series “Chernobyl”
The attacks started on the flat. And to the extent realized that journalists put his foot in the door. And recorded interviews. But what can I say, if I’m on the film knew nothing. Knew absolutely nothing. I found out advertising about my film. I was so defeated and killed, I had no seconds free. Received calls for calls. I had to leave my apartment in Kiev. Due to the fact that I was deprived of peace.
Ludmila and Vasily to the Chernobyl accident
I was given like a promotional direction to Pripyat for a good education. I thought he was in heaven because he was a very beautiful city. Even in letters home he wrote: “Mom, how young all the people!A lot of children and little ones – at every step two or three children in each family.”
It was very nice to walk. The city is immersed in the greenery.
We were with friends. In the dormitory where they lived fire. Sat drinking tea in the kitchen, then Bob runs. He’s so fast, very nimble, like: “Tra-TA-TA-TA”. I said, “Lord, what is this tranzicija ran?” More and laughed. And he comes back and says, “You see that this tranzicija but did not become your husband.” I said, “Oh-Oh-Oh where there.”
And so we then, that evening, from that day began to meet.
We lived in Pripyat. Somehow he decided that we were going to his parents. And I’m not prepared with nail Polish dark cherry. Of course, meet all: “Oh-Oh-Oh, I brought”.
Here the father gives me bread and said: “Well, sister-in-law cut”. Take that bread and cut it just on the hands. He looks, looks up and says, “Oh, Vaska, I thought I would bring the FIFA some. Bread can cut, so everything will do.” Then, all together had lunch and went into the garden.
We knew that we have the city under control, that he is the highest category. But I never thought that our city could be an ecological disaster.
As stated on the houses: “Let there be an atom work, not a soldier.”
This was our slogan in Pripyat.
Ludmila and Vasily after the Chernobyl accident
The accident occurred on 26-th and 28-th was already hype and evacuated. Then we realized that this problem really happened catastrophe.
When we went to visit Bob in the hospital in Moscow, then became more or less grasp what it is.
Why I was sitting in my husband, knowing that I’m pregnant?
And how could I leave him, tell me? I thought my baby protected inside me. We were so uninformed, what is radiation, what is terrible environment!
Yes, said the Central nervous system is affected totally. But I didn’t understand. I thought, “Well, I think, will be a little nervous. Well, think of it, there will be no hair when the hair fell out”.
“And if you don’t grow?” — Bob asked. I replied, “Then let’s handkerchief to wipe, saving shampoo again”.
We laughed, joked. We haven’t had probably in mind that this is coming to some end, to some end.
I had been so hard to look so hurt. And the lies in the film, many shots are unfair, wrong.
Showed in the picture that Bob is screaming hysteria. No, my Bob was very calm, patient, balanced. He didn’t have tantrums. We were young and fun. Just didn’t think about it.
It’s may 1. Parade. Bob was a hard, bad. He was lying in a separate chamber. We were prepared for bone marrow transplantation.
And then on may 1, he says: “Come to the window, now it’s a festival. Open the window”. And I opened the window and he got up and from under the pillow pulls three cloves. It was our last flowers he gave me.
Ludmila after the Chernobyl accident
As Gorbachev in the office, we were all asked and begged: “Give us they, give. They die, we can take it home.” “There’s all. They are heroes of the country — Gorbachev said. They will be buried here with full honors, with all the rituals. Only here”.
Farewell absolutely was not any. We drove in the bus with a coffin for two hours in Moscow. And they said, “we’re being followed, the cemetery is not call, a lot of contractors”.
And we are already exhausted, no, two hours ride through the city, at one and the same ring. And even then I cry: “What are you doing? So who do we bury? Do we have a criminal of some kind, and we who do?”
Then on the radio reported: “the wife is hysterical, hysterical parents, what do we do?” They said, “Well, come”.
The worst thing was when I brought my parents after the funeral home, and I realized that was it. I slept, she slept for three days without waking up, and then I didn’t really want to live.
In 1986, I was already living in the apartment, was October. We were visited by representatives from five countries, the embassies. They came all in one day. But before that of the Department of internal Affairs came to people and said, “Now you will offer, but you all right, you live well, you have housing, everything is fine.”
In five countries I could go to five years with all there housing and employment. And of course of treatment. It was Canada, America, Germany… I disagreed, because we were warned.
The second child I decided after four years… I was the goal – to have a baby. Because I realized that if I’m having a baby — I have a life. I have a sense of life. Children help to live.
Lyudmila and her story
Called her parents Basil: “you Know, there’s a good friend, she would like to write a book. It is the Belarusian writer”.
I said I do not need it. “Well, Luda, what are you, come on. We’ve promised”. I agreed to deny her parents could not.
Of course, I read the book. Didn’t agree with many of the episodes, but the author said it was an art book.
You know, life is fleeting. Was this life. Do not think what they write about you, what they say about you. Do not pay attention. Because there is this power.
Two years ago there was a call from Moscow. The representative of HBO said he would make a film about Chernobyl.
“Could you be our consultant?”
I said, “Well, if it is necessary.”
And she still called several times, asked several times on the phone. And everything, and on the end. Then she was gone, and no one ever called, wrote.
And when the movie was filmed, I learned about it and that I’m the main character. Then calls from Moscow was a lot, but I didn’t pick up.
Comments HBO: “the Crew several times communicated with Lyudmila […] — before, during and after filming in order to familiarize her with the project and interpretation [in the series] its history… During intercourse, she never objected to the use of history, or the history of her husband, Basil [in the series].
