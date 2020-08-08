Twitter became interested in the American market TikTok media
Twitter also claims the Chinese social network
Companies have to compete with it by Microsoft, which is considered the main contender for the social network.
American company Twitter, may unite with the social network TikTok, in connection with which was held preliminary talks. On Saturday, August 8, the newspaper reported The Wall Street Journal.
It is noted that the service is only interested in the us segment of the TikTok, but in this case he will need strong partners, as the cost of TikTok is tens of billions of dollars, while Twitter is valued at $29 billion.
It is unknown whether Twitter is ready to go to the end with the unification up to the competition with American it-Microsoft, the cost of which is estimated at $1.6 trillion.
We will remind, the President of the United States Donald trump 7 augustopolis Executive decree on measures against the social network TikTok, which sharply criticized the Chinese diplomats.
korrespondent.net