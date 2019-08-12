“Two beauties”: Alla Pugacheva with daughter fun dance Mambo
Fans of Alla Pugacheva, which recently pleased fans with new images posted in his blog Instagram archive video. 70-year-old Diva fun dancing to the popular tune of Mambo Italiano with a five-year lease.
Specifies that the action took place in the spring in Switzerland, where the family Pugacheva rested almost at full strength. Except for the youngest daughter in the background you can see elder — Christina Orbakajte. All the relatives are dressed exclusively in white clothes — apparently, that was the stated dress code of the party., writes “TV”.
Fans were delighted with the “new” video and immediately expressed his admiration: “the Super girls! Beauty! Good our you”, “Enjoy, Alla, love your angels”, “Alia, you and Lisa are just amazing!!! Enjoy every day! Bravo!!!”, “Health and happiness”, “Two beauties. They deserve each other. Elegant”.
Traditionally, it was not without criticism: some users find that the prima Donna too much time on Lisa and Harry, and quite indifferent to Christine and her daughter Claudia.
“I’m tired of this mom already. Let puts itself on the page”, “Christina without a mother and a granddaughter without a grandmother”, “Kristina already hates the twins”, — they write.
At the same time as enemies and well-wishers celebrated choreography of Lisa data, which is known to be not only good at dancing, but also has a number of other talents. She, in particular, sings, teaches French language, is a great swimmer. Therefore, the discussion of the new video over in General friendly.
As previously reported “FACTS”, recently revealed that Lisa Galkin began practicing yoga. Her father, Maxim Galkin has uploaded the video where the girl skillfully demonstrates breathing exercises, not forgetting the special philosophy of this practice.
