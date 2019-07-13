Two boys whom the police were looking for, found safe (PHOTO)

Two grandchildren-the kids and their grandpa, in connection with the loss which was included Amber Alert, returned to his family in good health.

Boys two and four years, were last seen with their 70-year-old grandfather in Newmarket on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier the police said that their grandfather dropped off his wife at the shopping center opposite the regional health centre Southlake, near Davis Dr. and Lundy’s Lane at about 13:30 on Wednesday. It was assumed that he would go Park the car, but instead went with the two boys in an unknown direction.

The Amber Alert was declared at approximately 3 a.m., amid growing concerns about their well-being.

Police earlier responded about the grandfather as “a man in a difficult situation”, which could hardly have bearings on the ground, as was from Pickering and not very well known in the York region.

Detective Gary Harvey told reporters that, given how much time has passed, the police were concerned that grandpa and the boys can go far away from Toronto, and at some point reached that has been notified by the border service of the USA.

Fortunately, they left not too far.

Approximately 90 minutes after announcing the Amber Alert, the constable of the Toronto police force and his partner noticed specified in the description of the car on Lake Shore Boulevard at the intersection of Royal York Road and decided to stop him.

One of those officers, Constable Richard brown, said in an interview that the driver “was a bit confused but in a good mood.”

He said that the children were examined by paramedics and then taken to the nearest McDonald’s to feed, while their parents got to the scene.

York police said that the search for the boys and their grandfather has attracted a significant amount of resources, including support from the Bureau of criminal investigation, canine and helicopter group.