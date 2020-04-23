Two cats in new York were the world’s first Pets, sick COVID-19
Tests of two pet cats in the U.S. state of new York tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, Interfax reported.
Officials of the Ministry of agriculture and the centers for control and prevention (CDC) stated that the examined cats had mild respiratory symptoms. It is assumed that the animals contracted the virus from humans in their homes or surroundings.
According to the Associated Press, the owner of one of the cats had a cold about a week before his sick animal. The owner of the second cat was confirmed COVID-19. It is noted that he has another cat whose symptoms have not been identified.
We will remind, in early April, several tigers and lions at the Bronx zoo in new York was diagnosed with COVID-19. In addition, Chinese scientists have found antibodies to the coronavirus in 102 cats in Wuhan, China.
Although the coronavirus, apparently, is transmitted from man to animals, there’s no scientific evidence that animals can transmit it to people.
“We don’t want people to panic. We don’t want people to be afraid of Pets. There is no evidence that domestic animals play a role in the spread of this disease among people,” said Casey Barton Behravesh, an employee of the CDC.
The official from the Ministry of agriculture Jane Rooney told the Agency that a limited number of available tests for coronavirus recommended to test Pets only in cases when it is known that they had contact with an infected person or exhibit symptoms of the disease.
Officials also recommended that all pet owners with a new type of coronavirus to avoid close contact and wear masks while caring for them.
