Two Chinese Champions in athletics was suspected in the substitution of the floor (photo)
Two Chinese runners suspect that they were men, according to “Sport-Express”.
Liao Mansu and Tong Sanhuang (in the middle)
We are talking about Liao Mansu and Tong Zanhuang, which won the “gold” and “silver” of the championship of China’s athletics, respectively, in the women’s 400 meters. The result of the first – 53,25 seconds, the second – 53,35.
Nearest rival both runners ahead two seconds. A month ago they showed a very good result in the relay.
Local fans noticed this and that Liao and Tong very similar to the men, suspected in those taking hormonal medication or genetic inter-sex, and began to write about it in social networks.
However, the athletics Association of China officially confirmed their belonging to the female sex. The method of sex determination runners in the statement were not specified.