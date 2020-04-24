Two clubs of the English Premier League made a request for the Shakhtar player
Aunt
Two clubs of the English Premier League, among them – the champion of the Premier League-2015/16 Leicester and Newcastle, got in touch with Shakhtar to find out information on a possible transfer of the 20-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Aunt сообщаетGlobo Esporte.
The newspaper reports that “miners” were announced to potential buyers the amount that the champion of Ukraine is ready to help the Brazilian is € 70 million.
We will remind, before the pandemic coronavirus his interest in Aunt showed “Roma”, which head coach Paulo Fonseca is familiar with the Brazilian collaboration in the Donetsk club.
In addition to the Romans interest to Aunt showed AC Milan and Bayern Munich.
Note that for a situation with the potential sale of a young Brazilian closely watched in Gremio, where my Aunt moved to Shakhtar, and that still has 15 percent of the players.
Recall, the Aunt moved to Shakhtar in February last year. This season, the Brazilian player has scored 26 matches in all competitions for the team in which he scored 5 goals and made 4 assists.