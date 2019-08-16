Two Congresswoman the US can deny entry to Israel
Two Congresswoman — Rashid, Tlaib and Ilhan Omar denied entry to Israel due to the fact that they support Pro-Palestinian movement. This writes the Voice of America.
Some of the harshest critics of Israel in the U.S. Congress, Democrat Rashid Tlaib and Ilhan Omar has previously stated its support for the Pro-Palestinian movement “Boycott, refusal of investment and sanctions.” In response, the Deputy foreign Minister of Israel said that the entry into Israel of these two Congresswoman prohibited.
Tlaib and Omar had also planned to visit the West Bank of the Jordan river and East Jerusalem.
Official dates have not been announced, but a source familiar with details of the planned visit, said that it could take place in the coming weekend.
Tlaib and Omar is the first Muslim women elected to Congress who belong to the progressive wing of the Democratic party, has expressed support for the Pro-Palestinian movement “Boycott, refusal of investment and sanctions.”
According to Israeli law, the supporters of the motion may be denied entry to Israel.
“It is likely that Israel will not allow this visit. Experts and lawyers in the ministries of the government continue to study the materials,” – said the representative of the Israeli government.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will consider that, on humanitarian grounds, to allow Tlib to visit relatives if she is asked to do so.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Ilhan Omar has described those in the US who supports Israel like the persons who exhibit “loyalty to a foreign state.” Previously, she angered members of both parties, expressing doubt about the financial power of the American Israel public Affairs Committee. “It’s all about the children of Benjamin, – I wrote to Omar on Twitter, referring to the portrait of Benjamin Franklin – one of founding fathers of the United States, is depicted on the 100 dollar bill.
- According to many lawmakers, Democrats, the statements of Omar wore anti-Semitic in nature and were inadmissible under taken in the US political debate. They demanded to exclude Ilhan Omar from the house of representatives Committee on foreign Affairs because of its anti-Semitic rhetoric.
- She then apologized and joined voted for a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, which eventually was adopted.