Two cruise ship Carnival faced in Mexico: there are victims
Two Carnival Cruise Line ship collided in Cozumel (Mexico), one passenger was injured. This writes the Tampa Bay Times.
Cruise ship Carnival Glory, which sailed from Tampa (FL), rammed the ship Carnival Legend. Because of this, Carnival Glory nearly collided with the ship Oasis of the Seas, one of the world’s largest cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International.
At the time, Carnival Glory maneuvering to dock at the port, and Carnival Legend and Oasis of the Seas was already docked.
According to Roger Frizzell, Director of public relations of Carnival Corp., the collision was caused by the wind.
Frizzell called the damage “very superficial”, but the video and pictures posted on Twitter show that the damage was much greater.
Carnival Cruise Line announced that the company assesses the damage done to both ships, but that both will continue their regular schedule of swimming during the current cruise and future cruises.
“There is one report of a minor injury guest Carnival Glory, which occurred when a group of guests were evacuated from the dining room on decks 3 and 4”, — stated in the message of the company.
The restaurant occupies the Glory’s decks 3 and 4 aft of the ship where the collision occurred.
28-year-old Jordan Moseley of Greensboro, North Carolina, was aboard the Carnival Legend and wrote on Twitter that the Carnival Legend suffered minimal damage. The ship holds 2,500 passengers and nearly 900 crew members on Board.
Matthew Bruin posted on his Twitter account video, which shows how the Carnival Glory from the starboard side crashed into the nose Carnival Legend. The video was recorded from Oasis of the Seas, and in the video you could hear the passengers expressed fears that the Carnival Glory can also crash into their ship.
Oasis of the Seas can carry up to 6,300 passengers, and Carnival Glory — to 2980 people. During a collision Glory was in a seven-day Caribbean cruise from New Orleans.