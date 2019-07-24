Two deaths in a day: the roads of new York city are becoming more dangerous for cyclists
Two cyclists were killed and another was seriously injured in three accidents involving cyclists in new York city that occurred less than 24 hours.
Thus, the total number of cyclists killed this year on roads of new York, has reached 17 people, which is seven more than in all of 2018, according to AMNY.
The latest accident occurred in Queens about 1 night July 24. The driver of the SUV crashed into 28-year-old cyclist at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard. The cyclist was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.
The driver of the Nissan Rogue was left at the scene, police had made no arrests.
In the afternoon of 23 July, two cyclists died in accidents in Brooklyn and Staten island.
58-year-old man on a Bicycle was hit by a van in Greenpoint at about 15:50. He was declared dead at the hospital, where he was taken after the incident.
A few hours earlier, 17-year-old Alex Cordero was hit by a tow truck in Staten island. His death stated in the medical centre of the University of Richmond, where a guy was taken after the accident. None of the cases no arrests were made.
“We have a crisis on the streets”, — said the speaker of the city Council Corey Johnson, who introduced a bill under which the city must equip 50 miles of protected bike lanes per year under the new five-year plans to improve safety on the roads.
“We need a Bicycle network. We must give priority to pedestrians, then cyclists, then public transport. We need to get people out of cars. They kill people,” he added.
After five consecutive years of decline in mortality from traffic accidents in the city in 2019, the rise of the level of such deaths. This has led to the critique of Vision Zero, the initiative of new York mayor bill de Blasio aimed at eliminating fatalities in road accidents in the city by 2024.
54-year-old Tamara Downey said he sympathizes with the death of cyclists, but, she said, often they break the rules: do not remove the headphones, go too fast, break the rules in an attempt to avoid traffic jams and not stop at a red light.
“I’m upset because if everyone followed the rules, the number of deaths would be minimal,” she said.
But even for cyclists, following the laws, new York threat, says 47-year-old Ben Haynes, who recently moved from California.
“There is a lot more dangerous. I didn’t wear a helmet in California. But I wear it here,” he said.
The lack of bike lanes in many areas or vehicles blocking these lanes also remain problems.
The company Transport Alternatives urges the city to add at least 100 miles of new protected bike lanes over the next two years and create a program of rapid response, which will change the design of any street where there is a serious accident.
At the beginning of the month, de Blasio said he has instructed the Department of transport to develop a safety plan for cyclists. It has not yet been published.