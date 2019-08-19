Two easy ways: the expert told about weight loss

Expert Andrew Pollard believes that everyone can lose weight by adhering to simple rules. As reported by ГолосUA, he wrote about this in his book “a unified theory of happiness”. According to the specialist, to achieve a slim figure without starvation and nervous stress.

In order to tune into the process of losing weight, a person must be in a good mood and at rest. In addition, the expert advises in one day is not to abandon the favorite dishes, and limitations on foods should be introduced gradually. To metabolic processes were faster, every day you need to sleep at least 8 hours. To optimize the weight loss process, you can use the nature walks and outdoor air. Also Pollard advises anyone wishing to lose weight start to recognize the dependence on food.

During meal time, leaving the table a little hungry. Over time, it is necessary to completely eliminate from the diet all the junk food, and salty and fatty foods. In the process of losing weight, it is important to give up alcohol, instead, to include in the diet tomato juice with pepper, water with lemon and ginger tea.

