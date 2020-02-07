Two European football championship, I want to join media
February 7, 2020
Belgian League “Jupiler” and Dutch “Eredivisie” can be combined in a single championship. It is reported isport.ua with reference to Deloitte.
According to the source, in this championship will be 18 professional clubs.
The main reason for the Association is to increase financial support from sales of the rights to broadcast matches.
If present, the yield of the two Championships in the sales of TV rights amounts to 80 million euros, the new project could bring 400 million.
The League format – 10 teams from Holland and eight from Belgium will play in the regular season. At the end of the season the worst representative of each country will depart, and lifting the local champion of the lower League.
UEFA, in turn, did not comment on the idea.