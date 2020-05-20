Two ex-Dynamo player entered in the symbolic team of the Serie A players in Eastern Europe (video)
Andriy Shevchenko
Authoritative Italian portal Football Italia put forward his version of the symbolic team of the Serie A.
Thus journalists geographically restricted own selection of Eastern European countries.
The team is composed according to the scheme 3-4-2-1, and the tip of the spear “saddled” ex-player “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko.
The company is the current coach of the national team of Ukraine amounted to his partner, “Dynamo” 90 Kakha Kaladze.
It should be noted that the company Andrei and Kahi got stellar. Most of the players all star team to represent the Balkans. Existing players in it were only a goalkeeper handanovič Themselves.
Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovič (Slovenia – “Udinese”, “Inter”).
Defenders: Kakhaber Kaladze (Georgia – Milan, Genoa), Christian Chivu (Romania – As Roma, Inter), Sinisa Mihajlovic (Yugoslavia/Serbia – Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio, Inter).
Midfielders: Zvonimir Boban (Yugoslavia/Croatia – Milan), Dejan Stankovic (Yugoslavia/Serbia – Lazio, Inter), Vladimir Jugovic (Yugoslavia/Serbia – Sampdoria, Juventus, Lazio, Inter), Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic – Lazio, Juventus), Dejan Savicevic (Yugoslavia/Montenegro – Milan), Zbigniew Kempes (Poland – “Juventus”, “Roma”).
Striker: Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine – AC Milan).